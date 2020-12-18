Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Pontypridd and Llanelli in action during the 2019-20 Premiership season

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed there will be no community leagues played in 2020-21.

This includes the Premiership but the governing body says it is confident some competitive rugby can go ahead in the 2020-21 season.

The WRU has decided to extend the season beyond next May.

All community rugby in Wales will be suspended from 28 December after the Welsh Government announced the country would go into Tier Four measures.

A series of recommendations have been agreed by the WRU, in consultation with the National Sport Group, to be implemented when conditions allow.

An element of contact rugby will re-introduced and some form of competition with modified laws and regulations, starting with Premiership and Championship clubs.

Clubs in those divisions will be contacted before this phase is sanctioned and given a six weeks' training period before any level of competitive contact rugby is authorised.

When Welsh Government guidelines allow, all other levels of the game in Wales will be able to resume touch rugby within the current guidelines before being given six weeks' notice before the contact rugby phase is rolled out further.

All male and female senior and youth WRU National Leagues will not happen and there will be no promotion or relegation this season with the current league status carried into the next campaign.

Some other form of competitive rugby is being worked on to replace the league system.

"We are working hard with all partners to bring some form of competitive community rugby back before the end of the season and we feel this plan reflects that," said WRU community director Geraint John.

"We are acutely aware how much people are missing rugby. We also know that our clubs, who have been fantastic throughout this public health crisis, continue to face challenges.

"We have heard loud and clear their concerns about people potentially leaving the game during this enforced change to all our rugby lives.

"However, we need to bring the game back safely and sustainably when Welsh Government guidelines allow.

"These new measures have been submitted by our Community Game Board and have the approval of the National Sporting Group and the full WRU Board.

"We want to provide clarity to our clubs and the people who make up our game in Wales. While we acknowledge this not a return to normal, it signposts a route back to competitive rugby."