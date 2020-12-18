Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Naulago is set for his first appearance since switching codes and leaving Super League side Hull FC

Heineken Champions Cup: Connacht v Bristol Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 20 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ratu Naulago will make his Bristol debut in the Heineken Champions Cup at Connacht on Sunday after switching codes from rugby league.

The wing, who joined from Hull FC this year, is one of four changes, with All Black Steven Luatua returning to captain from the back row.

Connacht - beaten 26-22 by Racing 92 on Sunday - make two changes.

Ireland's Bundee Aki replaces Tom Daly at inside centre and flanker Conor Oliver comes in for Jarrad Butler.

Oliver replaced Butler at open-side flanker after 13 minutes against Racing.

Bristol, who scored five tries in a 51-38 defeat by Clermont on Saturday, are also seeking their first win of the competition.

Fiji-born Naulago will play on the left wing in an otherwise settled backs division.

England's Kyle Sinkler is a welcome addition to the front row and Dave Attwood returns to the front five in place of Joe Joyce.

With only four pool games this season, sides with more than one loss are unlikely to qualify for the last eight.

Connacht: Porch; Wootton, Aki, Arnold, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, E Masterson, Dillane; S Masterson, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Prendergast, Butler, Blade, Daly, O'Halloran.

Bristol: Malins; Naulago, O'Conor, S Piutau, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Byrne, Sinckler, Attwood, Holmes; Luatua (capt), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Lahiff, Afoa, Joyce, Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, Adeolokun.