Rhys Marshall and Josh Wycherley are the two changes in Munster's pack

Heineken Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live text updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster Academy graduate Josh Wycherley will make his first European start against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

The prop is one of two changes to the front row with Rhys Marshall coming in at hooker.

Shane Daly is the side's only other change, starting on the left wing to make his first Munster appearance of the season.

Clermont also make two changes to the front row, with Peni Ravai and Etienne Fourcade joining Rabah Slimani.

The French outfit began their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with an engrossing 51-38 win over Bristol, and make six changes for the visit of the Irish province.

Sebastien Bezy is preferred to Morgan Parra at scrum-half while Jean-Pascal Barraque joins George Moala in midfield.

Peteli Yato and Fritz Lee are the other additions to the pack, replacing Sitaleki Timani and Sebastien Vahaamahina.

Shane Daly made his Ireland debut at the end of November

Wycherley, 21, is handed his European debut after a training injury ruled James Cronin out.

Marshall replaces Kevin O'Byrne in the only other change from the pack that defeated Harlequins in last weekend's disjointed opener at Thomond Park.

Wing Daly will make his 2020-21 provincial bow less than a month after making his international debut in Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup win against Georgia.

His introduction sees Keith Earls switch across to the right wing with Mike Haley again named at full-back.

ASM Clermont Auvergne: Matsushima; Penaud, Barraque, Moala, Raka; Lopez (capt), Bezy; Ravai, Fourcade, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Yato, Cancoriet, Lanen, Lee.

Replacements: Pelissie, Falgoux, Falatea, Lanan, Annandale, Parra, Nannai-Williams, Veredamu.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, de Allende, Daly; Hanrahan, Murray; J Wycherley, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; Coombes, O'Mahony (capt), Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Ryan, F Wycherley, Holland, Casey, R Scannell, O'Donoghue.