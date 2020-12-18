Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Glasgow will not face Edinburgh this month

Glasgow Warriors' Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh on 27 December has been postponed after at least four positive Covid-19 tests in the Glasgow squad.

Warriors' European Champions Cup match against Lyon on Saturday had already been cancelled.

Twenty Glasgow players were forced to isolate after a coronavirus outbreak at last weekend's Champions Cup opponents Exeter Chiefs, who won 42-0.

Four Warriors players subsequently returned positive tests.

And the Scottish club are awaiting the results of a further round of testing.