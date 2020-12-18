Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ringrose broke his jaw while playing for Ireland against Italy on 24 October

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Northampton Saints Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text updates and the BBC Sport website

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will return from injury for Leinster as they welcome Northampton Saints to Dublin in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Ringrose has not played since breaking his jaw in October and comes into a side that will see Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne make their first European starts.

Out-half Byrne forms a new half-back pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Northampton co-captain Alex Waller will make his 50th appearance in the top-flight of Europe for the club.

The 30-year-old is one of eight changes to the Saints' starting line-up, with yighthead prop Paul Hill promoted from the bench to start in a front row alongside Waller and Fijian hooker Sam Matavesi.

Saints will be looking to bounce back from their opening Champions Cup defeat by Bordeaux last weekend, while Leinster will aim to build on their away victory over Montpellier.

Head coach Leo Cullen names an unchanged back three, with last week's trys-corers Jimmy O'Brien and Dave Kearney selected at full-back and on the left wing, while Hugo Keenan is retained on the right.

Robbie Henshaw joins Ringrose in midfield while Ireland internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter form a new front row combination.

With Dan Biggar unavailable through injury, England international George Furbank moves into fly-half for what will be the 10th meeting between the clubs.

Leinster: O'Brien, Keenan, Ringrose, Henshaw, Kearney, Byrne, Gibson-Park, Healy, Kelleher, Porter, Baird, Ryan, Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Bent, Molony, Murphy, McGrath, R Byrne, Leavy.

Northampton Saints: Collins, Olowofela, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Furbank, James; Waller (c), Matavesi, Hill, Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Isiekwe, Wood, Adendorff.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Coles, Harrison, Taylor, Francis, Proctor.