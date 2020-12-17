Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues played at the Cardiff City Stadium between 2009 and 2012 before returning to the Arms Park

Cardiff Blues are looking into the possibility of playing two Welsh derbies at the Cardiff City Stadium next month.

The Blues have been playing their home matches at Rodney Parade while the Arms Park ground has been out of action.

John Mulvihill's side are considering playing against Ospreys on 1 January and Scarlets eight days later at the home ground of Cardiff City.

An Arms Park permanent return is being planned for January.

That could come against Newcastle in the Challenge Cup match on 23 January.

Cardiff Blues played at the Cardiff City Stadium for three years between 2009 and 2012 before returning to the Arms Park.

They vacated the Arms Park in 2020 because it became part of the Principality Stadium field hospital complex.

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have decommissioned the site, but the ground was not ready for use because of damage to the surface with a new pitch installed.

Rodney Parade is unavailable on the opening two weekends of January. The Dragons have a home match against Scarlets on 1 January, while Newport County host Brighton in the FA Cup third round on 10 January.

Cardiff City are away on the opening two weekends of January.

Covid-19 control

Cardiff Blues will face Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup on Sunday in Newport despite recording two players recording two positive Covid-19 tests this week.

The Welsh side were forced into a couple of late pre-match changes in the 33-20 victory over Newcastle which included leaving out wing Aled Summerhill who had shown signs of illness.

"This week we pushed our testing protocols back a day until Tuesday and did not rain until Wednesday until we got all all our results in," said Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill.

Cardiff Blues beat Newcastle Falcons in their opening Challenge Cup game

"We found two positive cases outside of our player bubble through household contact. We isolated those guys and we know 100% certain we can have fit players training.

"We had a player in who had a tickly throat before Newcastle and the doctor decided in the best interests of the game to pull Aled. He has been tested since then and he is actually negative.

"We did the right thing to make sure these games are played. Newcastle were concerned before the game but they have some back with all negative results as well."

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins has seen the possibility of his return from two years out with a serious knee injury delayed because he has been forced to self-isolate.

Jenkins will now aim to comeback in January but there is more encouraging news with Mulvihill confirming Wales back-rower Josh Navidi could feature in the festive derbies after suffering concussion in a training session in September.

Wales wing Josh Adams is available after missing the Newcastle victory but flanker James Botham is still missing.