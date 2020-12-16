Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Methody captain Kevin McNaboe led his school to Schools Cup success in 2019

The Ulster Schools' Committee has revealed that it will run four separate competitions with eight teams in each in 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 public health situation.

The Schools' Cup, Schools' Subsidiary Shield, Schools' Bowl and Schools' Trophy competitions will be all tiered.

It is anticipated that the competitions will start in early February provided that coronavirus restrictions permit.

The Schools' Cup final is pencilled in for its traditional 17 March date.

All 32 schools involved have been asked to submit their realistic preferred level of entry to help ascertain the make-up of the competitions.

The competitions will all revert to a knockout format, meaning that each competition will start at the quarter-final stage.

To provide as many competitive matches as possible, all losing quarter-finalists will play off in a separate competition, therefore ensuring all schools will play at least two matches.