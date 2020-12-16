Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow Warriors players had to isolate after an outbreak among opponents Exeter

A decision on the outcome of Glasgow Warriors' cancelled European Champions Cup game against Lyon is expected within the next 72 hours.

It follows a Covid-19 outbreak at Exeter Chiefs, who Glasgow Warriors played last weekend.

In line with Public Health Scotland guidelines, 20 Glasgow Warriors players are currently self isolating.

It meant the club was not in a position to field a matchday squad on Saturday for their scheduled home game.

Exeter's match with Toulouse this weekend has also been cancelled.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is still awaiting test results from all the clubs involved.

Once those results are known, the matter will go to the EPCR match result resolution committee to determine the results of the cancelled matches.

Glasgow started their Group B campaign with a crushing 42-0 defeat by the current European champions in Exeter. Lyon opened with a 55-10 hammering of Gloucester.