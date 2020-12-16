European Challenge Cup: Castres v Newcastle Falcons
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Venue: Stade Pierre-Antoine Date: Friday, 18 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle captain Mark Wilson starts for the first time this season as the Falcons make eight changes from the side which lost to Cardiff Blues in their Challenge Cup opener last week.
Tonga winger Cooper Vuna also starts after recovering from injury, while Zach Kerr lines up on the other wing.
Brett Connon gets a start at fly-half in place of Joel Hodgson.
Kyle Cooper, Charlie Maddison and Rodney Ah You all come into the front row, with Rob Farrar at lock.
Castres: Clavieres; Guillemin, Botitu, Vialelle (capt), Bouzerand; Le Brun, Fernandez; De Benedittis, Firmin, Tierney, Meka, Clerc, Onambele, Kornath, Hermet
Replacements: Colonna, Decaux, Vidal, Olivier, Cope, Bourgier, Dupont, Amans
Newcastle: Arscott; Kerr, Lucock, Matavesi, Vuna; Connon, Stuart; Cooper, Maddison, Ah You, Farrar, Barry, Marshall, Wilson (capt), Basham
Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Daniels, Lockwood, van der Walt, Pascoe, Haydon-Wood, Obonna
Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)
