Jack Singleton has been part of the England set-up since 2017 and has now won three caps

Gloucester have completed a package to sign Saracens' England hooker Jack Singleton at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old Hertfordshire-born forward was loaned out by already relegated Sarries to Gloucester for the 20-21 season back on 11 March - just before the first coronavirus lockdown.

But Gloucester have now announced he has signed an undisclosed-length deal to make the move permanent.

Singleton was part of England's World Cup squad in Japan in 2019.

He has now made three appearances for his country, having been kept on the bench for both club and country by Jamie George.

Singleton began his career with Saracens Academy before moving in 2014 to Worcester, with whom he first got selected to play for England Under-20s.

After moving back to Saracens, he earned his first two senior England caps in the World Cup warm-up matches against Wales before playing in the group game against the USA in Japan.

Singleton is the second Gloucester signing for next season made by boss George Skivington, following Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings' move being announced in the wake of Danny Cipriani's immediate departure.

The Cherry and Whites have this week also signed Georgia centre Giorgi Kveseladze on an undisclosed-length contract.