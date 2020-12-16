Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Georgia were beaten by England, Wales, Ireland and Fiji in this year's Autumn Nations Cup

Premiership side Gloucester have signed Georgia centre Giorgi Kveseladze on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 23-year-old has 29 caps and played in the Autumn Nations Cup, scoring a try against Ireland last month.

Kveseladze started all four of Georgia's pool matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"We've been tracking Giorgi's progress closely and were increasingly impressed by his performances," said Gloucester's chief operating officer Alex Brown.