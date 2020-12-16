Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Ball (L) and Samson Lee helped Scarlets qualify for Europe's top flight

European Champions Cup: Scarlets v Toulon Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 18 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM & DAB in west Wales and online on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores

Scarlets will be without Wales forwards Jake Ball and Samson Lee when they host Toulon in the European Champions Cup on Friday.

Lock Ball and tight-head prop Lee are having head injury assessments after coming off during Scarlets' win at Bath last Saturday.

The six-day turnaround between that win and facing Toulon means neither player can be declared fit in time.

Toulon beat Sale Sharks 26-14 in their tournament opener.

Ball and Lee are on the sidelines along with more long-term Wales pair Liam Williams and Johnny Williams.

Meanwhile fly-half Rhys Patchell, who has been absent since suffering a head injury while with Wales for the Autumn Nations Cup, remains unavailable.

But versatile Johnny McNicholl could return after a rib injury in Scarlets' back three against Toulon.