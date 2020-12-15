Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Hastings has made 46 appearances for Glasgow Warriors

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will join Gloucester at the end of the season after his "extremely difficult decision" to leave Glasgow Warriors.

Having begun his professional career at Bath, the 24-year-old returns to the Premiership to replace Danny Cipriani after three seasons at Scotstoun.

Hastings, who could miss the Six Nations with a shoulder injury suffered against Wales in October, has 22 caps.

The move to Gloucester was "too good to turn down," said the playmaker.

He added: "The chance to return to play in the English Premiership with a club like Gloucester has been an ambition of mine.

"However, this was an extremely tough decision Glasgow made a very good offer and I absolutely love being at the club."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington welcomed the signing of a player who has "matured as a player impeccably" into an international regular.

"The most exciting part for us is that he's still got plenty of room for development as well," he said.

Gloucester announced the signing of Hastings, son of Scotland great Gavin and nephew of Scott, within an hour of confirming England cap Cipriani's exit.