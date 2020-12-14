Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani moved from Wasps to Gloucester in 2018

Gloucester and England stand-off Danny Cipriani has left the Premiership club with immediate effect after two and a half years at Kingsholm.

"After much deliberation I have decided to leave Gloucester," said Cipriani.

"I have mixed emotions. I am sad to leave a great club, but I'm excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together," he added on Twitter. external-link

After moving from Wasps in May 2018, Cipriani signed a new deal last year.

It was reported at the time to be a three-year deal, which could have seen the 16-cap international end his career at Kingsholm.

But his departure will be part of the overhaul at Kingsholm which started during the coronavirus lockdown in the summer when director of rugby David Humphreys and head coach Johan Ackermann both departed, followed by the arrival of George Skivington as the Cherry and Whites' new boss.

Gloucester said, in a statement, that they "would like to place on record our appreciation for Danny's contribution during his time with us."