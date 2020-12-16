Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones injured against Italy in his 152nd international

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is in danger of missing the Six Nations start after it was announced he could be absent for 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Jones suffered the medial ligament problem during Wales' final Autumn Nations Cup game against Italy at Parc y Scarlets on 5 December.

Ospreys coach Toby Booth says Jones is in line to miss up to "double digits" in weeks from when he was injured.

Wales host Ireland in their Six Nations opener on 7 February.

Wayne Pivac's side travel to face Scotland six days later before hosting England on 27 February.

Jones, 35, became the world's most capped international player against Scotland in October and has now played 143 internationals for Wales and nine more tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Scarlets duo Johnny Williams and Liam Williams hope to prove their fitness for their region in mid January after also being sidelined.