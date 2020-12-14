Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland and Scotland to face each other in pool stages

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale runs with the ball against Scotland
In December, Ireland beat Scotland to finish third in the Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

England - finalists in 2019 - will play Japan and Argentina, while 2019 semi-finalists Wales will face Australia and Fiji.

It is the second successive World Cup in which Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together, with only Ireland making it out of the pool last time.

Reigning champions South Africa also join the two sides in Pool B.

Wales also played Australia and Fiji in the 2019 pool stages, finishing top of the group before bowing out against the Springboks in the semi-finals.

In Pool A, hosts France face three-time winners New Zealand and Six Nations rivals Italy.

Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.

The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals.

Last year's tournament in Japan was only the second time Scotland had failed to make it out of the pool stages, having also done so in 2011.

In 2019 Gregor Townsend's men lost to Ireland and Japan, both of whom advanced to the last eight.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools
Pool APool B
New ZealandSouth Africa
FranceIreland
ItalyScotland
Americas qualifierAsia/Pacific qualifier
Africa qualifierEurope qualifier
Pool CPool D
WalesEngland
AustraliaJapan
FijiArgentina
Europe qualifierOceania qualifier
QualifierAmericas qualifier
  • Predicted on earlier HYS that Wales would get Aus and Fiji
    That is 4 of the last 5 world cups with Aus and Fiji, Aus 5 in a row.
    Does not matter about rankings.
    Bit boring always getting same match ups
    Don't want to sound like Trump, but RIGGED DRAW

  • It's completely absurd that the draw is being conducted nearly 3 years before the actual competition. Serves no real purpose and ensures that for the next few years the importance of the rankings, and thus the summer and autumn internationals, is reduced.

  • Ooft - The draw has not been kind to Scotland and with Samoa likely to be the group there is only 1 "easy" game

  • Please remember that this is 2023. Right now I would agree I am pleased with Pool D and think Pool B and C are harder. But we are not playing tomorrow and recently France, Argentina, Ireland have all been playing well and Wales went in as top seeds. We can argue about the ease/ hardness of the pools in a few years!

  • Wales always get Australia and Fiji; it can't be a draw with balls out of a hat for this to keep happening.

  • My early prediction is top 2 seeds from each group to go through with exception of pool D where I think England and Argentina will go through.

  • I'm English.

    Clearly we got the best draw and that's pleasing.

    Wales will beat Fiji and so I just wouldn't be concerned if I were Welsh.

    I wouldn't fancy being Scotland; it's not looking good for them.

  • Crikey pool B is tough!!
    Wales, Australia & Fiji is quite tasty too.
    England looks the easier route but you never know.
    Really exciting groups, long time to go but France must be excited with their crop of youngsters coming through.

  • What other global comp makes its draw based on seedlings 999 days before tournament. Absolutely ridiculous!

  • Wales playing Fiji and Australia again.Deja vu thrice over.A bit of variety would be nice for a change.Just need Uruguay to complete the group.

  • I don't get the logic of World Rugby. There's a global pandemic and they choose to do the bands even earlier than the already ridiculous method of working out the bands. As much as FIFA have their flaws at least they have common sense to do the bands/draw leading up to the competition.

  • That will be good for England, with extremely competitive matches with Japan and Arg ahead but they will be confident.
    Already buzzing for Fra vs NZ !!

  • Well it wouldn’t be a Rugby World Cup if we didn’t draw Australia 🤣

  • Wales have been drawn with Fiji 5 times in a row

  • "Group of death" is probably South Africa, Ireland and Scotland. Although if Japan are as good as last world cup and Argentina improve back towards their 2015 standard England's group will rival, if not exceed it.

    • jmw replied:
      Argentina have already ‘improved’ back to that level, played 4 this year, one win and one loss against the All Blacks, two draws against Australia.

  • England get their usual draw of Narnia, Lapland and Lilliput just like in the football. TV audiences count for something after all.

  • Put Samoa in the SA, Ireland & Scotland group - ouch!
    Wales have the same group again.
    England need to not underestimate the Japanese and Args.

  • Swear to god Wales get Australia and Fiji at literally every single World Cup

    • Brownie1973 replied:
      Yeah, makes you wonder how random the draw really is

  • England should have a safe passage, Wales have to focus on beating Fiji - if they can't do that, do they deserve to progress?
    I feel sorry for Scotland - tough ask to beat SA or Ire to escape.
    After a dismal year, something good to look forward to - can hardly wait !!

    • TARW replied:
      As long as your patient it's 3.5 years to go

  • If A runners up play B winners, AB’s could play springboks in the quarters? France could win that group.

