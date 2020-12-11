Lyon v Gloucester (Sun)

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlow will captain a team shorn of many first-choice options

Champions Cup: Lyon v Gloucester Date: Sunday 13 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Venue: Matmut Stadium Gerland Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and online (UK Only)

Injury-hit Gloucester have named a weakened team for their opening Champions Cup match away to Lyon.

Returning England wing Jonny May is rested, with Ollie Thorley and Louis Rees-Zammit also left behind.

Fly-half Danny Cipriani is not ready to return from a minor injury while centre Billy Twelvetrees has an ankle problem.

Ollie Atkins and Jamie Gibson make their first starts in the second row, while Seb Nagle-Taylor, on loan from Hartpury, makes his debut at eight.

Lyon, on a run of five straight wins in the French Top 14, have named Mathieu Bastareaud at number eight. The former centre has been deployed in the back row since returning to France earlier this year following a brief stint in the United States.

Australia international Izack Rodda is in the second row for the hosts with Fijian-born France international Noa Nakaitaci on the wing.

Gloucester, who finished second in their pool last season but failed to make the knockout stages, will also play Ulster home and away as part of this season's revamped pool stages.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington: "We've got some hungry young lads who will get an opportunity and they are keen as mustard to play.

"I'm actually really excited about this weekend because there will be a few lads on the team sheet that get the opportunity to go away in a big European fixture and show what they're about."

Line-ups

Lyon: Arnold; Mignot, Barassi, Ngatai, Nakaitaci; Wisniewski, Couilloud; Chiocci, Ivaldi, Ric, Lambey, Rodda, Goujon, Cretin, Bastareaud

Replacements: Maurouard, Chaume, Devisme, Geraci, Fainga'a, Doussain, Berdeu, Regard

Gloucester: Moyle; Morris, Trinder, Seabrook, Morgan; Barton, Varney; Ford-Robinson, Hanson, Knight, Atkins, Gibson, Clement, Ludlow, Nagle-Taylor

Replacements: Gleave, Saville, Tyack, Craig, Gray, Thomas, Chapman, Sharples