Hogg and Gray have both swapped Glasgow for Exeter in recent years

Champions Cup: Exeter v Glasgow Date: Sunday, 13 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Venue: Sandy Park Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Devon, BBC Radio Scotland and online (UK only)

Exeter have included Scotland captain Stuart Hogg in their line-up to face his former club Glasgow in the opening match of their Champions Cup defence.

Fellow former Warrior Jonny Gray is in Exeter's second row, although returning England forwards Jonny Hill and Luke Cowan-Dickie are on the bench.

Flanker Ryan Wilson captains Glasgow, with Zander Fagerson back from Scotland duty to shore up the front row.

Tommy Seymour, Sam Johnson and Nick Grigg are in the visiting backline.

However Adam Hastings, Richie Gray and Leone Nakarawa are all out with injuries.

The match will be played in front of 2,000 fans. It is the first time that supporters have been able to return to Sandy Park since Exeter lifted both their maiden Champions Cup and the Premiership title at the end of last season.

The two teams have some significant history in this competition, with six previous meetings producing three Glasgow wins, two Exeter victories and a draw.

As well as home and away fixtures against Warriors, Exeter will also play Toulouse twice as part of the competition's rejigged pool stage.

Glasgow's other pool-stage opponent is French side Lyon.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter: "You can feel a real air of excitement amongst the group and with us starting our defence at home, with a crowd in for the first time in a long time, there are lots of reasons for us to get excited.

"However, being excited is one thing, but what we have to do in these next few days is knuckle down and direct all of that energy in the right way."

Glasgow captain Ryan Wilson: "At the start of the week our internationals returned to us and it's been great to have them back in the squad.

"Exeter are the in-form side in Europe who have a great balance of power, pace and an effective kicking game.

"Our focus this week has been on bringing the two squads together and the boys have worked hard and trained really well."

Line-ups

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (c), Williams, Gray, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Street, Hill, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Whitten

Glasgow: Bryce; Seymour, Grigg, Johnson, L Jones; Horne, Price; Kebble, Turner, Z Fagerson, Harley, Cummings, Wilson (c), Gordon, M Fagerson

Replacements: Stewart, Seiuli, Pieretto, McDonald, Ioane, Kennedy, Thomson, H Jones