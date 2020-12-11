Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edinburgh have targeted their Champions Cup match with Sale Sharks at Murrayfield on 16 January for a return of fans to their stadium.

The Pro14 club had originally hoped to begin a graduated return of a "small crowd" at their 1872 Cup derby against Glasgow Warriors on 2 January.

But the match against the English Premiership side is now the aim after talks with the Scottish government.

Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group is "confident" it will go ahead.

However, it is subject to Scottish government approval and it added: "We completely understand the difficulties the relaxations in the run up to Christmas could impose on operations in the new year and will continue to follow government advice."

The group views it a revised launchpad for the graduated return of rugby crowds.

Its proposal would look to work up towards larger crowds at the 2021 Six Nations championship at the national stadium.