Gavin Coombes will get first taste of European action for Munster on Sunday

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Harlequins Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 13 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Damian de Allende will make their Champions Cup debuts against Harlequins in the Thomond Park opener.

Keith Earls will also make his first Munster appearance of the season in the Pool 2 encounter.

Joe Marler and Mike Brown return for Harlequins after England duty, while Australian Ben Tapuai is also back.

Munster have won all seven of their Pro14 games, while Quins have made an unbeaten start in the Premiership.

Harlequins flanker James Chisholm will make his 100th appearance for the team in Limerick.

"This is going to be a real 23-man effort at Thomond Park on Sunday," said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

"The players are driving each other so much and they were all tight calls between who starts, who the impact players are and who plays for Munster A against Ulster on Saturday.

"Gavin Coombes makes his European debut in the back row and we look forward to seeing him perform, and Josh Wycherley from the academy could make his Champions Cup debut, so it will be a special day for them.

"Harlequins are a quality outfit across the board and we're really looking forward to the challenge."

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, De Allende, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, O'Byrne, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; Coombes, O'Mahony (capt), Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, J Wycherley, Ryan, F Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Casey, Healy, Rory Scannell.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Northmore, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Tizard, Young, J Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Garcia Botta, Baxter, De Carpentier, Lawday, Steele, Lang, R Chisholm.