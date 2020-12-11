Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cliff replaces South Africa international Faf De Klerk in one of four changes from the team that beat London Irish last time out

Champions Cup: Toulon v Sale Date : Saturday 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Venue: Stade Mayol

New head coach Paul Deacon has made four changes in his first team selection since the sudden departure of Steve Diamond earlier this week.

Will Cliff comes in for Faf De Klerk at scrum-half, with centre Sam Hill making his first appearance of the season.

Robert du Preez completes a new-look midfield with prop Bevan Rodd promoted from the bench in the pack.

Diamond left the club on Tuesday, ending a 10-year spell in charge of Sharks.

Toulon's side includes South Africa second row Eben Etzebeth and former All Black Ma'a Nonu.

Former Italy number eight Sergio Parisse starts with France internationals Louis Carbonel and Gabin Villiere in the back line.

The three-time champions are only seventh in the French Top 14 after an indifferent start to the season.

Sale's pool-stage campaign also includes home and away fixtures against Edinburgh.

Head coach Paul Deacon: "Preparations of the team won't differ too much, Dimes trusted us as coaches to do that job.

"We are just cracking on with the job at hand as we have a big game this weekend, so we've got to prepare the boys as best we can and crack on for now."

Line-ups

Toulon: Paia'aua; Moyano, Toeava, Nonu, Villiere; Carbonel, Serin; Gros, Etrillard, Setiano, Etzebeth, Alainu'uese, Rebbadj, Lakafia, Parisse.

Replacements: Tolofua, Devauz, Tchelidze, Taofifenua, Isa, Moretti, Meric, Dakuwaqa.

Sale: L James; Yarde, R Du Preez, S Hill, Hammersley; MacGinty, Cliff; Rodd, Van der Merwe, John, Postlethwaite, Phillips, Wiese, Ross (capt), J-L du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, Ashman, Dugdale, de Klerk, S James, Solomona.