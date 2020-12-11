Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robbie Henshaw and Caelan Doris are put straight back into Leinster's team having helped Ireland beat Scotland last Saturday

Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier v Leinster Venue: GGL Stadium, Montpellier Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster welcome 11 players back from Autumn Nations Cup duty into their squad for their European Champions Cup opener against Montpellier.

Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw return to the backline with Ross Byrne selected at fly-half.

Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris are restored to the back of the scrum alongside captain Rhys Ruddock.

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are among seven Ireland internationals named on the bench.

There is European debut for Jimmy O'Brien at full-back while Ciaran Frawley will make his first start in the competition alongside Henshaw, who is set for his 50th appearance for the province.

While Keenan and Doris, two of only three players to start all of Ireland's autumn internationals, are thrown straight back into the starting XV, Leinster's bench contains six Ireland players returning to provincial duty.

Ryan Baird is the only replacement without an international cap while Dan Leavy is set for his first European appearance since suffering a horrific knee injury in the quarter-final of the 2018-19 competition.

Last year's beaten quarter-finalists face home and away fixtures against Montpellier and Northampton Saints as they seek a top four finish in Pool One of this season's adapted competition.

Montpellier have had a difficult start to this season's Top 14, winning only three of their opening eight matches.

However like Leinster they will benefit from the return of their international contingent, who returned to their clubs a week earlier than their Irish counterparts.

Vincent Rattez starts at full-back, with Mohamed Haouas and Paul Willemse take their places in the front five.

Montpellier: Rattez, Ngamdebe, Realhac, Vincent (capt.), Martin; Lozowski, Paillaugue; Fichten, Guirado, Haouas, Chalureau, Willemse; Van Rensburg, Camara, J du Plessis.

Replacements: B du Plessis, Forletta, Lamositele, Picamoles, Timu, Foursans, Vallee, Bevia.

Leinster: O'Brien; Keenan, Henshaw, Frawley, Kearney; Byrne, McGrath; Dooley, Tracy, Bent, Toner, Fardy; Ruddock (capt.), Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Porter, Ryan, Baird, Gibson-Park, Sexton, Leavy.