Will Butler returns for Worcester after missing three months with an ankle injury

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors make 14 changes as they start their European Challenge Cup campaign at French side Pau.

Prop Marc Thomas makes his debut while Sam Lewis, George Merrick, Morgan Monks, Ed Fidow and Will Butler start for the first time this season.

Joe Batley is the only survivor from the side that started the defeat by Bath, but moves from lock to flanker.

Pau are 10th in the Top 14 but Warriors lost 21-6 on their previous visit to the Stade du Hameau in December 2018.

Pau: Malie; Barrett, Fumat (capt), Nicot, Votu; Debaes, Marques; Moise, Rey, Corato, Marchois, Ramsay, Erbani, Tagitagivalu, Ugena.

Replacements: Barka, Odishvili, Hamadache, Delannoy, Texier, Lebail, Harris, Couchinave.

Worcester: Pennell (co-capt); Hearle, Beck, Butler (co-capt), Fidow; Shillcock, Simpson; Thomas, Cutting, Carey, Merrick, Clegg, Batley, Lewis, Monks.

Replacements: Miller, Owen, Verden, Scott, Montgomery, Williams, Kitto, Van Breda.