Fergus Mulchrone scored one of London Irish's five tries on their last visit to Agen in January 2016

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Armandie Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make 11 changes to the side that lost to Sale in the Premiership for their European Challenge Cup opener at Agen.

Jack Cooke captains as Albert Tuisue returns from Fiji duty to start at number eight, while winger James Stokes begins his second spell at the club.

Agen include former Harlequins winger Gabriel Ibitoye and ex-Leicester fly-half Noel Reid in their starting XV.

They are currently bottom of the Top 14 without a win in 11 games.

Irish and Agen were last paired together in this competition back in the 2015-16 season when a bonus-point win at the Stade Armandie in January 2016 booked the Exiles' place in the quarter-finals.

Theo Brophy Clews is the only surviving Irish player from that fixture.

Agen: Saurs; Ibitoye, Vaha, Puletua,Railevu; Reid, Cottin; Correa, N'Gauamo, Yameogo, Vernet, Jordaan, Gerondeau, Jegerlehner, Hayes.

Replacements: Martinez, Demaison, Burin, Phillips, Rohoduru, Gauban, Legarde, Decron.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Meakes, P Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Brophy Clews, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Cornish, Chawatama, Mahu, Munga, Mafi, Cooke (capt), Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Elrington, Green, Curtis-Harris, Smart, Brand, Atkins, Joseph.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ire).