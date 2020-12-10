Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kieran Verden trained with the Worcester squad on Thursday

Worcester Warriors have signed Bath tight-head prop Kieran Verden on a short-term loan deal.

Verden, 22, is expected to be included in the squad to face Pau in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Warriors are without three tight-heads, Nick Schonert, Richard Palframan and Joe Morris, who are all currently sidelined by ankle injuries.

"We're very appreciative for Bath loaning Kieran to us," Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said.

Verden toured South Africa with England Under-18s in the summer of 2017 and made his Bath debut as a replacement against Warriors at The Rec in September.