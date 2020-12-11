Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons reached the quarter-finals of the Covid-delayed 2019/20 European Challenge Cup

European Champions Cup: Dragons v Wasps Date : Saturday, 12 December Kick-off : 17:30 GMT Venue : Rodney Parade Coverage : Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Wales stars Aaron Wainwright and Nick Tompkins return for Dragons, who make five changes as they host Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Tompkins is the only change in a back line that sees captain Rhodri Williams play his 50th game for the region.

Wasps make eight changes to the side that lost 27-17 last weekend at Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership.

England trio Dan Robson, Jack Willis and club-captain Joe Launchbury all return to the starting line-up.

London-born Wales lock Will Rowlands, who won his fifth cap against Italy last weekend and has been linked with a move to Dragons next season, also returns for Wasps.

Wales international Thomas Young also features in a Wasps back-row where Alfie Barbeary makes his European debut at number eight.

There is an all-new front-row of Tom West, Tom Cruse and Kieran Brookes.

They also have two backs making their European bows in Paolo Odogwu at outside centre and Charlie Atkinson at fly-half replacing Jacob Umaga, who is side-lined with a knock picked up against Falcons.

Dragons show four changes in their pack from the side that won 23-22 at Glasgow in the Pro14 last weekend.

They call up hooker Richard Hibbard and Lloyd Fairbrother to pack down with Brok Harris in the front row, Joe Maksymiw is named in the second row alongside Ben Carter, whilst in the back-row Harrison Keddie moves to openside to make way for Wainwright at blindside.

Dragons also have three Welsh internationals on the bench in Elliot Dee, Leon Brown and Jonah Holmes alongside young prop Josh Reynolds, who could make his first appearance of the season.

The Welsh region will be playing in the top tier of European competition for the first time since 2011.

Director of Dragons Rugby Dean Ryan said: "We're excited to start our Heineken Champions Cup campaign and we're going to enjoy every second in the tournament.

"The players are looking forward to playing at the highest level, testing themselves in the top tier and learning from every game. We're going to give it everything.

"Wasps will welcome back their international players and they will make a huge difference for them.

"They've not had the start to the season they would have wanted in the English Premiership, but we expect to face a different side to what we've viewed in the last few weeks.

"We know we've got to play smart, reproduce the level of performance we have in recent weeks and take this opportunity to start the tournament with a positive display."

Concussion progress still to be made - Dragons boss Dean Ryan

Dragons: J Lewis; J Rosser, N Tompkins, J Roberts, A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother, B Carter, J Maksymiw, A Wainwright, H Keddie, O Griffiths.

Replacements: E Dee, J Reynolds, L Brown, M Screech, T Basham, T Knoyle, J Dixon, J Holmes.

Wasps: L Sopoaga; Z Kibirige, P Odogwu, J Gopperth, J Bassett; C Atkinson, D Robson; T West, T Cruse, K Brookes, J Launchbury (capt), W Rowlands, J Willis, T Young, A Barbeary.

Replacements: G Oghre, Zhvania, J Toomaga-Allen, T Cardall, B Morris, W Porter, M Le Bourgeois, M Minozzi,

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (Wales), Gwyn Morris (Wales)

TMO: Nigel Owens (Wales)