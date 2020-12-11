European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v La Rochelle (Sat)
European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v La Rochelle
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website
Edinburgh welcome back 11 Scotland caps for their Heineken Champions Cup opener with French Top 14 leaders La Rochelle.
Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Jaco van der Walt return to the backline.
And Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson join the pack, with Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan on the bench.
Mark Bennett and Viliame Mata also return to the XV after injuries.
Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Davidson, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.
Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Berghan, Ferreira, Bradbury, Groom, Chamberlain, Johnstone.
La Rochelle: Sinzelle, Leyds, Doumayrou, Botia, Rhule, Plisson, Kerr-Barlow; Alldritt, Gourdon, Liebenberg, Skelton, Lavault, Atonio, Bourgarit, Wardi.
Replacements: Bosch, Aouf, Joly, Tanguy, Bourdeau, Berjon, West, Alonso-Munoz.
