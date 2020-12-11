Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duhan van der Merwe is one of 11 Scotland internationals returning to Edinburgh's squad

European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v La Rochelle Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website

Edinburgh welcome back 11 Scotland caps for their Heineken Champions Cup opener with French Top 14 leaders La Rochelle.

Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Jaco van der Walt return to the backline.

And Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson join the pack, with Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan on the bench.

Mark Bennett and Viliame Mata also return to the XV after injuries.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Davidson, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Berghan, Ferreira, Bradbury, Groom, Chamberlain, Johnstone.

La Rochelle: Sinzelle, Leyds, Doumayrou, Botia, Rhule, Plisson, Kerr-Barlow; Alldritt, Gourdon, Liebenberg, Skelton, Lavault, Atonio, Bourgarit, Wardi.

Replacements: Bosch, Aouf, Joly, Tanguy, Bourdeau, Berjon, West, Alonso-Munoz.