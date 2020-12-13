South Africa won the last World Cup in 2019, led by captain Siya Kolisi

It is 1,000 days until the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in France, and yet the pool stage draw takes place in less than 24 hours.

Despite seeding controversies, the fact we won't know all the teams taking part for another two years, and the scars of the last tournament lingering for Scotland fans, the countdown to rugby's showpiece begins in Paris on Monday at 11:00 GMT.

So I suppose we better take you through all you need to know...

How does it work?

As ever, the tournament consists of 20 teams drawn into four pools of five. Twelve nations - including Scotland - have already secured their spot by virtue of a top-three finish in their section at the last World Cup in Japan in 2019.

They'll be joined by eight qualifiers who, bizarrely enough, we won't know until November 2022, a year before the tournament.

Anyway, the 12 teams who have booked their spots are split into three 'bands' - based on their world ranking as of 1 January 2020 - with the qualifiers split between bands four and five.

So who can Scotland get?

Scotland are in Band 3 having been ranked ninth in the world at the start of the year, which means they could be in for a tough draw.

For example, Gregor Townsend's side might face having to get past three-time winners the All Blacks and hosts France - who on current form would be in Band 1 - to reach the quarter-finals. Or it could be a tough England side and Dave Rennie's Australia.

At the moment - and remember the tournament is nearly three years away - out-of-sorts Wales would be the best Band 1 side to face. Japan, despite having bested Scotland on home soil last year, would edge it as the plum draw from Band 2, though the Scots' recent record against Australia isn't too bad.

Only the culmination of the regional qualification process external-link will tell us the rest. Usually sides such as Samoa, Tonga, USA, Canada, Namibia, Georgia and Romania make up the numbers.

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales

Band 2: Ireland, Australia, France, Japan

Band 3: Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy

Band 4: First qualifiers from Oceania, Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific

Band 5: First qualifier from Africa, second from Europe and Americas, Winner of final qualification tournament

Why is this happening now?

World Rugby got a lot of flak for fixing the seedings for the draw from the start of 2020, effectively ranking teams nearly four years out from the tournament.

The governing body made the decision - which was due to be taken after the 2020 autumn schedule - "in the interests of fairness" because some teams, such as South Africa and Japan, haven't played this year due to Covid-19.

Had the seedings been sorted now, as was the original plan, Wales would have dropped from Band 1 to Band 3, while Scotland, France, and Argentina would have moved up. But even now seems way too early to some.

World Rugby say delaying the draw until after the 2021 Rugby Championship was not an option as it would disrupt tournament preparations, delay the match schedule, venue allocation, and ticket launch. Hmmm...

In recognition of the less-than-ideal process, World Rugby's board have at least recommended that the draws for future tournaments should not be any earlier than one year before the tournament to "ensure the pools better reflect performance at the time". Quite.