Cardiff Blues face Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park on Friday evening

Cardiff Blues will face Newcastle Falcons in the European Challenge Cup on Friday despite a squad member testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

The player is experiencing very mild symptoms and is self-isolating.

Blues say another individual was identified as a close contact and is self-isolating but is asymptomatic.

All remaining Blues players and rugby staff have been tested and returned negative results.

In a statement, Blues said the positive test was a result of a "household transmission".

After what they say was a "scheduled de-load week", the region resumed training on Tuesday ahead of their opening European Challenge Cup game.

Blues say opponents Newcastle, European Professional Club Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union have all been informed and the region continue to follow all necessary protocols and procedures.