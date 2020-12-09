Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard de Carpentier had spells with Leicester and Worcester before switching to sevens

Harlequins have signed flanker Richard de Carpentier on a three-month deal after a successful trial.

The 30-year-old has spent the past five years with the England sevens set-up, making 200 appearances.

"To have the opportunity to come into such a great club has been fantastic, I've been made to feel really welcome," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm excited to bring the strengths of my sevens game into fifteens and get stuck in over the next few months."