James Stokes made his London Irish debut against Bath last December

Full-back James Stokes has agreed to re-join London Irish on a deal until the end of the season.

Stokes, 29, who can also play on the wing, made 11 appearances for the Exiles last season after joining on a short-term deal from Coventry.

He returns to the club following a stint playing in the World Tens Series in Bermuda for Miami Sun.

Stokes started four times in the Premiership and twice in the European Challenge Cup last season.