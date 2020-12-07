Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iain Henderson was injured in Ireland's win over Scotland on Saturday

Iain Henderson and Rob Lyttle have been added to an already lengthy list of Ulster absentees for Friday's European Champions Cup opener against Toulouse.

Ulster said on Monday that Henderson would see a knee specialist this week after being injured in Ireland's win over Scotland on Saturday.

In a later news conference, Ulster coach Dan McFarland said Henderson's injury "won't be a quick turnaround".

Wing Lyttle is also ruled out of the home game because of a back problem.

The Ulster back sustained his injury in the province's last Pro14 game against Edinburgh.

The duo join Ireland fly-half Billy Burns (groin), Louis Ludik (concussion), Luke Marshall (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee) and Tom Stewart (hamstring) on the current injured list.