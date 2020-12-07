Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

1,000 fans were in the stands during Ulster's last Pro14 home game against Scarlets

Five hundred fans will be allowed inside Kingspan Stadium for Ulster's European Champions Cup opener against Toulouse on Friday.

Friday marks the end of Northern Ireland's two-week circuit breaker which prohibited spectators from attending elite sports events.

The current maximum number of fans within government restrictions is 500.

Friday's match will feature seated tickets only in operation across the Grandstand and Memorial stand.

The decision comes after 1,000 supporters watched the province's Pro14 win over Scarlets on 22 November.

Ulster's Pro14 season opener against Benetton on 2 October also featured 600 spectators inside Kingspan before the decision to play their next two home fixtures behind closed doors in line with advice from Northern Ireland's chief medical and scientific officers.

Ulster have won all eight of their matches this season with their last defeat coming away to Toulouse in last season's Champions Cup quarter-final in September.