Matt Dawson column: England need to recognise prime time to attack

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments53

Matt Dawson

To win a World Cup, you have to be able to adapt under the biggest pressure and on the biggest occasion.

That is what the All Blacks or South Africa would do. That is what England did in 2003.

It is not always going to go your way. Even if you are overwhelming favourites, you will play some games that you know you should win that you will end up losing.

That is why I am even more pleased with England's Autumn Nations Cup sudden-death win in extra time against an inexperienced France side.

England were matched physically up front and if you look at the previous occasions when that has happened they have usually lost the game. This time they dug themselves out of it.

Eddie Jones' side are naturally going to be favourites in most matches for the next two or three years but they are going to play against teams that are not as good on them on paper but can match them if they play out of their skins.

That is what France did. They were missing so many stars who were unable to play because of an agreement with the Top 14 league but there were plenty of good French players with the potential to light it up.

No matter the circumstances, you have got to know how to win games and this was a classic example from England.

'England must take opportunities if they want a Grand Slam'

England have a chance at the Grand Slam when the Six Nations starts in two months, but they will only win it if they take their opportunities.

They have a good cycle of fixtures, with just two away matches, against Ireland and Wales.

France's performance in Sunday's final showed that the Six Nations is going to come down to them and England.

Les Bleus are the only team in the northern hemisphere that can physically compete with England over 80 minutes.

France's second team were playing at Twickenham, but a full-strength side will travel to south-west London in March for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

To win that match, England will have to be more accurate than they were on Sunday.

They are only going to get three opportunities against a side like France. They have to score at least two of those chances if they want to win the game.

England score a try
England scored one try against France, when Luke Cowan-Dickie went over in a maul

In the final, France did not get many chances. You might even argue they had one chance, and they scored one try through Brice Dulin.

That is the standard required. England, on the other hand, should have scored at the end of the first half when they were camped on France's line.

There were two chances when Elliot Daly passed to Anthony Watson on the right wing. The first, Daly passed a bit too early, and the second went to Watson's feet. They should have scored at least one of those.

'England need to recognise prime time to attack'

I want to know what England are doing in training in terms of attack. Time after time there are opportunities that England are not going for.

I do not look at the England side and see a huge threat in the backline even though individually you look at the players and think how good they are. It is all so lateral.

Against France, they went through all their usual kick and chase protocols and there were overlaps they did not want to attack.

On a couple of occasions it could be argued that it paid off because they got three points from the ensuing penalty but other times those decisions could have got them in trouble.

You get into the habit of not being able to complete those processes. If you are in the groove and used to doing it you get ruthless and you finish people off. The attack just does not seem joined up to me.

Rather than keep kicking the ball away, they need to recognise when it is prime time to attack, and England have the skills to be able to do it.

Henry Slade evades a tackle
England centre Henry Slade impressed in Exeter's backline as the side won the Premiership and Champions Cup last season

'We've not seen what Farrell has to offer this autumn'

England captain Owen Farrell has so much to offer but we have not seen it this autumn and I do not know why.

He missed four kicks against France, including one that could have ended the game early in sudden death.

All kickers, even at the standard of Owen Farrell, have off days. Most kickers would have either passed the baton on to George Ford or would not have got the ones under pressure.

The fact that he still had the mental capability to kick the penalty that won the game under the most pressure shows the animal that he is.

My concerns around Owen are just that we talk about him being a points machine but he has so much more.

For England he has been a ferocious tackler, distributor, creative player but maybe his role has slightly changed now.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.

Banner Image Match of the Day 2FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • I must have watched a different game from Dawson.. I don’t think any of the home nations will agree with his home bias.. any one of them are capable of living with and beating England! Deluged arrogant nonsense as usual!

  • i think all teams have become scared to play, certainly anywhrer near their own half. The rules now seem to heavily favour the defenders, where getting your hands on the ball for a millisecond results in a penalty for the defence. Theres no incentive for teams to throw it wide, where they may get potentially isolated.
    But better enforcement off offside would help.

  • pretty dire to watch even it was only 15 minutes on an "hour" highlight show on c4 with two crap presenters

  • I bet those 2000 Eng/Fra fans at twickenham would have preferred to be at Murrayfield this weekend instead...

    Fiji reminding the world that professional rugby is supposed to be an "entertainment business".

  • An embarrassing WIN!
    le bleu robbed!

  • Poor article - too nice. Fails to call out how low in quality and entertainment that kick fest actually was. The sport is going backwards at a rate of knots

  • Nothing mentioned about the blatant Knock-on in the lead up to England's 'try'. Try should have been disallowed, and France should have been the real victors.
    And they say VAR is bad in football. It seemed the lack of an intervention suited the narrative that England should win.

  • Daly failed to straighten his running line and passed too early thus butchering two certain tries. School boy errors really.

    • Original Tim replied:
      Agree.
      Seemed really low on confidence. I'm a Daly fan, but struggling to see his place in this team.

  • Some voices on here suggesting that England should have smashed France... have you forgotten that France have won the last 2 U21 world cups ? *And* have acquired the best defence coach in the NH ? Strength, depth and competition for places.
    And at least England now know who their 6N fullback should be.

  • The laws need to be modified. At the moment the fear of a player becoming isolated is too severe. Even the times there were line breaks yesterday, it frequently resulted in a turnover or a penalty for failure to release. Teams are essentially being incentivised to keep the ball close to their support, and in essence playing this way won South Africa the WC, so no surprises to see it copied.

  • I just checked the recent results. It turns out that England won all 4 of their Nations Cup games and WON THE TOURNAMENT!

  • Dull game and dull team, the French 1st 15 are only getting better. This England team has peaked, they have mastered the art of boring Rugby. In a year or so France will wipe the floor with them

  • I am happy England can grind out results when the pressure is on. I am happy our forwards can match any team out there. But I too have been extremely bored watching England hoping for a spark of magic from one of our talented backs. And they are talented, but never get the chance to prove it because the ball very rarely gets past Farrell or Ford.

    • Koos de la Rey replied:
      The forwards definitely didn't match The Bokke in the RWC final - move on 12 months against a French scratch B/C team; the English forwards only dominated the lineout. The forwards are great in the loose & at the breakdown, but yesterday they couldn't breach the French line after 10 phases from less than 1m; most mauls were stopped; scrum dominance was not as it should have been. Lacking grunt.

  • Next year is going to be a real challenge. If England continue playing like this, they will be found out pretty quickly. As for them being favorites in most matches, for the next two or three years, that is another statement by this pundit,that confounds.

  • A good win but nowhere near convincing!

    England will never win a Grand Slam with that overly defensive performance.

  • my concern is the reliance on plan a, there is no plan b,c etc. and a total lack of ability to switch to take advantage of whats in front of them. maybe once or twice all season have they taken advantage of a turnover etc and scored and usually its one individual that has done it. for france however the future looks bright they need to get some of these youngsters in the squad and shake things up

  • Not very impressed with England this autumn, except for the Ireland game, but have to say there seems to be a lot of over reaction to yesterday. A lot of players had off days yesterday with Faz top of the list, but that happens sometimes and ultimately they did the job. Yes- against a French second team, but they were the best side we've faced this autumn by some distance...

  • Man of the match,a welshman who played for Belgium registered under the IRFU. See him most weeks in the Pro 14
    and IMO is not up to international standard. Too easily influenced by senior player's. Wonder why there's no mention of the singing of that hymn !!

  • England should have murdered the France Extra B XV - but they didn't. The French team were magnificent. It seems that a few of those England players on display are in the twilight of their international careers.
    I would like to see the TMO/Assistant Refs identify and penalise those who do not retire when a ball is kicked. Maybe we can get rid of the awful kicking tennis just by applying the rules.

    • Rememberthename replied:
      yet they were the only side that got anywhere near England. Says little for the other sides in the tournament. Both French sides could expect a top 3 finish in the 6N.

  • Last year just before RWC final - Dawson said that not one S.African would make the England squad or words to that effect. After beating a weakened Ireland & Wales he compared England to the All Blacks. I just can't take him seriously - he's the click-bate king.
    England is on a good run against weakened opposition & but must probably improve significantly to beat the full French side in the 6N.

    • RiotZappa replied:
      Rugby's Robby Savage.

      Hindsight 100%.....

      Foresight 0%

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured