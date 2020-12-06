Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England added the Autumn Nations Cup to their Six Nations title

Autumn Nations Cup winners England have to embrace being favourites rather than let pressure "chase us down the street", says head coach Eddie Jones.

The pre-match favourites scored a last-minute try against a stand-in France side to take the final to extra-time.

England captain Owen Farrell the kicked the decisive penalty in a 22-19 win.

"If you look at the history of rugby, it took New Zealand eight years to embrace it, that favouritism," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You want to be chasing pressure down the street and at the moment probably pressure is chasing us down the street.

"We have got to learn to reverse that situation - it is constant thinking, constant messaging about how to approach those sort of games."

It was a second title this year for England, beaten by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final, after securing the Six Nations.

"They continue to grow as a team," added Jones.

"The great thing for us is we've won a Six Nations, an Eight Nations [Autumn Nations Cup] and we have not played anywhere near as well as we are capable of doing, and that's the target."

I backed myself after misses - Farrell

Farrell landed the winning kick in the second of the 10-minute sudden-death halves

Farrell had missed four kicks earlier in the match, including one 80 seconds into the "golden points" period, before slotting the winning penalty with six minutes remaining.

"I backed myself. I missed some that I definitely shouldn't have missed and made that game go on longer than it should have," he said.

"But I was confident in our ability. I thought we grew throughout the second half. There were a lot of chances to win that game but the boys kept putting us in places to win it.

"Obviously it takes only one mistake, but we got better and better, and got there in the end."

Jones added: "Owen had one of those days with his boot, which is very unusual for him, so we had to really force pressure a number of times to get the result we wanted.

"He is the captain, he makes the choices and backed himself - that's a real sign of a good player.

"The whole team was a little bit off for some reason. We found a way to get the result."

England second row Maro Itoje, who won the vital penalty, said the hosts "showed resilience" in front of 2,000 fans at Twickenham.

"We really had to be sharp. It was sudden death, a lapse in concentration and you can lose the game," he said. "Everyone was on their toes and you had to be on it - luckily we were.

"We didn't play as good as we wanted to but all these things are learning experiences. The overarching message is we showed resilience."