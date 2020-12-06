Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales heading in right direction, says Pivac

Wing Josh Adams accepts Wayne Pivac was right to question the fitness of Wales players during the Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales finished fifth after wins against Italy and Georgia and defeats by Ireland and England.

They were were beaten in a Paris warm-up by France and lost to Scotland in Wales for the first time in 18 years as the 2020 Six Nations ended.

Pivac had said his players were "well behind the eight-ball" and "didn't come out of club rugby too well".

After helping Wales see off the Azzurri at Parc y Scarlets, Adams said: "I do agree with what he (Pivac) said, that we were a little behind the pace."

Pivac and Adams are also in agreement that in their eight weeks in the Wales camp, standards have improved.

"We've worked extremely hard in the eight weeks here, and as he (Pivac) said before we left the changing rooms, we've got ourselves in Test match condition now, boys are looking really good, fit, strong, the majority of us are healthy, so that's a good thing to come out of it."

"As much as boys put in the hard work, their own conditioning and weights, a rugby match is totally different.

"You can run up and down a field all day, but when you get yourself into a rugby match the conditioning is totally different."

Welsh eyes have now turned to ensuring they return from club duty ready for the rigours of the 2021 Six Nations.

Wales also finished fifth in the 2020 edition that ended in a rare home defeat by Scotland that preceded the Autumn Nations Cup.

Adams says he would perhaps rate Wales at 6.5 out of 10 for their efforts in a "frustrating" 2020.

"It could definitely be better," said the former Worcester player.

"At times it has been disappointing, and I can understand everyone's frustrations, don't get me wrong.

"What we spoke about when we came off the field is where we began, and where we finished, I think most people can agree is a massive improvement.

"That is the main thing for us, that when we go back to our clubs we don't slip off.

"We are all going to be given areas to improve on, and will be asked to make strengths super-strengths.

"Because, ultimately, come the end of January that's a massive competition (Six Nations) isn't it?

"That is the tournament in the calendar - the big one, if you like. It's about picking up where we left off.

"It's going to be about the boys that carry over some form from this campaign to their club rugby. If boys go well for their clubs, then they will definitely put themselves in the driver's seat come the Six Nations.

"It is about not slipping away now. Let's build on what we have done as players, the platform we've got, and let's take ourselves to the next level now."

Wales began the 2020 Six Nations with a 42-0 win over Italy. They host Ireland in the opening round of the 2021 tournament on 7 February.