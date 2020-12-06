Autumn Nations Cup: England beat France in sudden death
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn Nations Cup: England v France
|England: (7) 22
|Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4, Daly
|France: (13) 19
|Try: Dulin Con: Jalibert Pen: Jalibert 2, Carbonel 2
Owen Farrell finally found his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty to subdue a stand-in France and win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.
Pre-match favourites England needed a last-minute try from Luke-Cowan Dickie to take the contest to sudden death.
In a helter-skelter extra-time period, Farrell missed a straightforward penalty shot to win the game.
But the captain stepped up once more to nail a kick from a tricky angle to clinch the title.
More to follow.
France the team to beat in 6N
England have a few questions still to answer , are a few steps ahead of the rest but need to kick on.
From an eng fan , congratulations to France , French rugby looks in a good place
Wow - French kids deserved to win that.
Some of those decisions were baffling!
Just the test we needed! France were excellent considering their lack of experience in their ranks.
As a Warriors fan Lawrence may have made a difference.😉
The French have shown what a force they are going to be heading for their WC but the talk of a cricket score over France because of the respective teams was bull.
France,like England will fight whoever plays.
Can we have Edwards?🏉
Bring on 6N 2021!!!
Congrats to England for coming back into the game and winning it in sudden death despite a lacklustre first half.
Time to look at what to work on.
Itoje for captain?
Second half it was all England really but so many mistakes and I did feel sorry for the French a little.
Farrell should have handed over kicking duty though. Terrible today.
However England nearly lost that due to Owen Farell pride.
We all have bad days be man enough to let Ford or Daly take the kicks.
If we had lost that he would have been to blame
I won't mention the ref.