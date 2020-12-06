Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Cup: England v France England: (7) 22 Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4, Daly France: (13) 19 Try: Dulin Con: Jalibert Pen: Jalibert 2, Carbonel 2

Owen Farrell finally found his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty to subdue a stand-in France and win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

Pre-match favourites England needed a last-minute try from Luke-Cowan Dickie to take the contest to sudden death.

In a helter-skelter extra-time period, Farrell missed a straightforward penalty shot to win the game.

But the captain stepped up once more to nail a kick from a tricky angle to clinch the title.

More to follow.