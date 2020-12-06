Autumn Nations Cup: England beat France in sudden death

Autumn Nations Cup: England v France
England: (7) 22
Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4, Daly
France: (13) 19
Try: Dulin Con: Jalibert Pen: Jalibert 2, Carbonel 2

Owen Farrell finally found his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty to subdue a stand-in France and win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

Pre-match favourites England needed a last-minute try from Luke-Cowan Dickie to take the contest to sudden death.

In a helter-skelter extra-time period, Farrell missed a straightforward penalty shot to win the game.

But the captain stepped up once more to nail a kick from a tricky angle to clinch the title.

  • Well played France. Yes England win but you have to say they have some players coming through. Brilliant finish. Well done both teams and thanks RFU for getting a tournament for us to watch.

  • Eng may have won the game & competition but France will win the plaudits and the hearts of any fair supporter.

    France the team to beat in 6N

    England have a few questions still to answer , are a few steps ahead of the rest but need to kick on.

    From an eng fan , congratulations to France , French rugby looks in a good place

    • WhenWordsFail replied:
      Clearly not. We have both cups hahaha

  • England lucky. Really impressed with France. England’s inability to change their tactics mid game is a clear issue.

    • Skipperoo replied:
      err if normal kicking duties had been present the game would have been over way before the 80 minutes were up. What was it five kicks missed in total?

  • France have so much talent and now that they have a decent coaching team they are a scary prospect and they will be in with a real chance at next World Cup.

    • The Flying Dutchman replied:
      Spot on. We need to prepare well as there is still lots to be done.

  • I sense a terrible disturbance in the force. It’s as if 5 million bleating Welsh trolls have just been silenced......Love it. Absolutely love it. Well done France! A resurgent French side to battle it out with us, Ireland and Scotland is just what the 6N needs.

    • sloth replied:
      5 mill what geography lesson did you go to dimwit. Sums you up lol clown

  • England took extra time to beat France b team France will be the team to beat now

    • flex replied:
      Not even a B side

    Wow - French kids deserved to win that.

    Some of those decisions were baffling!

    • stumped replied:
      cheers Taff

  • Yes!

    Just the test we needed! France were excellent considering their lack of experience in their ranks.

    As a Warriors fan Lawrence may have made a difference.😉

    The French have shown what a force they are going to be heading for their WC but the talk of a cricket score over France because of the respective teams was bull.

    France,like England will fight whoever plays.

    Can we have Edwards?🏉

    • bill top replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • Brave brave French team. I am so proud of them today. Leading England at Twickers until extra time... chapeau!
    Bring on 6N 2021!!!

    Congrats to England for coming back into the game and winning it in sudden death despite a lacklustre first half.

    • vvales replied:
      Brilliant performance by french team of youth players....you had the world cheering you on, should have been yours but even more damage done to the English psyche.

  • Even as a massive England fan, France deserved to win that. If there is any consolation for them the future is looking bright.

    • bill top replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • Well done France, back to back U20 championship wins, never going to be a walk in the park but gave for an entertaining match. 12 its missed on the kicks. Malins injected some speed when he came on but an opportunity lost not to have more England youngsters on the pitch like Thorley and others. Excellent by LCD

  • Ref got the knock on from the 2nd half extra time kick off badly wrong. The Frenchman never touched the ball as clearly seen on TV. Why he didn't choose to use the TMO for such a critical call Ive no idea as France would have won a penalty. No talk about it after the game either. Very poor reffing.

    • murph replied:
      English refs are crap alright lol

  • England drive back from the dead to beat a plucky French team. Shows great character and determination.

    • ben replied:
      With a LOT of help from the referee...

  • What an effort by France, absolutely terrific.
    Time to look at what to work on.
    Itoje for captain?

  • Really interesting game! England (esp Farrell) not at their best but giving it everything - France far stronger than some suggested. Really well played to both sides - great entertainment

  • Well played France. I wasn't expecting that, especially the first half performance. That passage to stop England scoring a try at the half time whistle was immense.

    Second half it was all England really but so many mistakes and I did feel sorry for the French a little.

    Farrell should have handed over kicking duty though. Terrible today.

    • bill top replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • Well done England. France, for a second string team, they were still the best team we've come against this tournament.

    • WhenWordsFail replied:
      The young French pushed us way harder than any of the other pretenders. Good match.

  • Thank you Mr Shaun Edwards for the work you do! Defending for 15 (?) phases on the line at the end of the first half was just immense.

  • well done to both teams for putting on a great spectacle.

    However England nearly lost that due to Owen Farell pride.

    We all have bad days be man enough to let Ford or Daly take the kicks.

    If we had lost that he would have been to blame

  • A win is a win.

    I won't mention the ref.

