Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England star Ellie Kildunne scored one of Wasps' tries at Twyford Avenue in Acton

Wasps gave their returning fans reason to cheer as they beat Loughborough 21-10 in the Premier 15s.

In Wasps' first match since spectators were allowed to return, visitors Loughborough led 10-7 thanks to tries from Lark Davies and Rhona Lloyd.

However, Wasps hit back through Ellie Kildunne and Rowena Burnfield tries, both converted by Meg Jones.

Unbeaten leaders Harlequins ran in nine tries to secure a bonus-point 61-17 win over Bristol Bears at the Stoop.

England prop forward Shaunagh Brown powered over for two early tries before Beth Wilcock weaved through to give Quins a 21-5 lead at half-time.

Amy Cokayne drove over for the fourth try, while Heather Cowell, Kristine Sommer, a penalty try and Lucy Packer added to the scoreline, before Izzy Mayhew rounded off the scoring with a fine try from an intercepted pass.

Bristol's Jasmine Joyce scored a hat-trick of tries, with two of them coming within two second-half minutes.

Exeter's match against Saracens and Durham's game against Sale were postponed because of Covid-19 positive tests.

Worcester host Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday.