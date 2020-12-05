Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies and George North are an unfamiliar midfield partnership for Wales

Autumn Nations Cup: Fifth-place play-off - Wales v Italy Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; watch on S4C and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales centre Johnny Williams has been ruled out of the final Autumn Nations Cup opener against Italy because of a calf injury.

Williams has been replaced by British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies, who has returned after missing the last two matches with a knee injury.

Davies will line up at inside centre with George North outside him in a new-look unfamiliar midfield partnership.

Williams suffered the injury at a training session on Friday.

The Scarlets centre had been set to win his third cap and scored against England in the 24-13 defeat last weekend.

Wales had released centre Nick Tompkins back to Dragons for their Pro14 game Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.