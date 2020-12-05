Wales v Italy: Jonathan Davies replaces injured Johnny Williams for Wales
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Autumn Nations Cup: Fifth-place play-off - Wales v Italy
|Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; watch on S4C and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.
Wales centre Johnny Williams has been ruled out of the final Autumn Nations Cup opener against Italy because of a calf injury.
Williams has been replaced by British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies, who has returned after missing the last two matches with a knee injury.
Davies will line up at inside centre with George North outside him in a new-look unfamiliar midfield partnership.
Williams suffered the injury at a training session on Friday.
- George North back at centre for Wales against Italy
- Will Rowlands likely to join Welsh region next summer
- Wales aim to end poor 2020 with Italy double
The Scarlets centre had been set to win his third cap and scored against England in the 24-13 defeat last weekend.
Wales had released centre Nick Tompkins back to Dragons for their Pro14 game Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.