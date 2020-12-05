Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maro Itoje has won 48 England caps

Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary

England forward Maro Itoje says it is a "genuine honour" to be able to play rugby and appreciates his fortunate position amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old is part of an England side who face France in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday.

Itoje is also excited at the prospect of 2,000 fans returning to Twickenham.

"I am really happy and excited to be a part of this team, I am really enjoying being a part of the environment," Itoje told BBC Sport.

"I am very fortunate to be doing what I am doing. There are a lot of people out there who are struggling and aren't able to do the things they love."

Itoje, who said his cousin is an actor and has been unable to work during the pandemic, said the message that players are privileged to be there has been reinforced during England's camp .

"It's important to keep some perspective in life," added the Saracens forward.

"Sometimes, for whatever reason you, go through peaks and troughs of emotion, but in the grand scheme of things we are incredibly fortunate and lucky to be able to do what we are doing.

"In the middle of the first lockdown, people were saying we might not be able to play rugby until 2021. So to be able to do this is a genuine honour."

Itoje's parents will be at Twickenham on Sunday and the flanker says his father, Efe, takes a particular interest in his performances.

"He is always giving his thoughts," said Itoje. "He reads everything, anything you guys say he picks up on it and asks for verification and asks if it is true or not.

"Him and my mum are super happy to be on their way to Twickenham."

Line-ups

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Malins, Marchant.

France: Dulin; Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Couilloud; Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tofofua.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Atonio, Ducat, Macalou, Bezy, Carbonel, Barassi.