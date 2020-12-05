Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of his side's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham on Sunday with a calf problem.

The Saracens forward sustained the injury against Wales last Saturday and has failed to recover in time.

Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV, with Joe Marler joining the replacements.

"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," said England's attack coach Simon Amor.

"We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it."