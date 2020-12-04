Australia 16-16 Argentina: Reece Hodge misses late penalty as Tri-Nations sides draw again
|Tri-Nations: Australia v Argentina
|Australia: (6) 16
|Tries: Hooper Pens: Hodge 3 Cons: Hodge
|Red card: Salakaia-Loto
|Argentina: (13) 16
|Tries: Delguy Pens: Sanchez, Miotti 2 Cons: Miotti
Australia missed a last-minute penalty as they drew 16-16 with Argentina in the final game of the 2020 Tri-Nations.
Argentina, who left out captain Pablo Matera and two other players after comments on their social media accounts came to light, led 13-6 at half-time following Bautista Delguy's try.
A penalty and skipper Michael Hooper's converted try hauled Australia level but Reece Hodge's penalty went wide.
The result means New Zealand are the Tri-Nations champions.
Line-ups
Australia: Hodge; Wright, Petaia, Paisami, Koroibete; O'Connor, White; Sio, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Philip, Hanigan, Hooper (capt), Wilson
Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, Valetini, Gordon, Simone, Banks
Argentina: Carreras; Delguy, Orlando, De la Fuente (capt), Boffelli; Sanchez, Ezcurra; Chaparro, Montoya, Kodela, Alemanno, Kremer, Grondona, Isa, Bruni
Replacements: Gonzalez, Vivas, Zeiss, Paulos, Gorrissen, Bertranou, Miotti, Chocobares
