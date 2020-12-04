Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tri-Nations: Australia v Argentina Australia: (6) 16 Tries: Hooper Pens: Hodge 3 Cons: Hodge Red card: Salakaia-Loto Argentina: (13) 16 Tries: Delguy Pens: Sanchez, Miotti 2 Cons: Miotti

Australia missed a last-minute penalty as they drew 16-16 with Argentina in the final game of the 2020 Tri-Nations.

Argentina, who left out captain Pablo Matera and two other players after comments on their social media accounts came to light, led 13-6 at half-time following Bautista Delguy's try.

A penalty and skipper Michael Hooper's converted try hauled Australia level but Reece Hodge's penalty went wide.

The result means New Zealand are the Tri-Nations champions.

Line-ups

Australia: Hodge; Wright, Petaia, Paisami, Koroibete; O'Connor, White; Sio, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Philip, Hanigan, Hooper (capt), Wilson

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, Valetini, Gordon, Simone, Banks

Argentina: Carreras; Delguy, Orlando, De la Fuente (capt), Boffelli; Sanchez, Ezcurra; Chaparro, Montoya, Kodela, Alemanno, Kremer, Grondona, Isa, Bruni

Replacements: Gonzalez, Vivas, Zeiss, Paulos, Gorrissen, Bertranou, Miotti, Chocobares