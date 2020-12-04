Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Davies played 21 times for Wales between 1978 and 1985

Former Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies has expressed his disappointment Wales might lose a long-term place on World Rugby's top board.

After six years at the helm of Welsh rugby, Davies was beaten in an election to the WRU National Council by Ieuan Evans in October 2020.

The 65-year-old subsequently lost his place on the 12-strong World Rugby executive committee.

Davies had hoped to keep his place on the global governing body's top board.

The WRU replaced him with Evans as one of the three nominated representatives alongside new chairman Rob Butcher and executive board member Julie Paterson who both continued in the roles.

To be on the 1World Rugby external-link executive committee, people first need to be on the global governing body's council but Davies has now left the position.

His successor on the committee will be an appointment process from the 52-strong World Rugby council and there is no guarantee that will be a Welsh representative.

"I didn't have to sit on the union's board to be on the World Rugby board but I did have to be put forward as one of the three people to represent the union," Davies told S4C's Y Ty Rygbi.

"The union decided, and it's up to them, the three people should be Rob Butcher, Julie Paterson and Ieuan Evans, so I have to come off the World Rugby council.

"Much more importantly I have to come off the board. There are 10 of us on the board so now my position won't be filled for another year which perhaps isn't the most sensible decision."

Davies left his WRU position officially at the annual general meeting on 28 October after losing the National Council member election to Evans.

This meant he departed his chairman position after serving two terms and six years, with Butcher replacing him.

The decision to elect Evans ahead of Davies and former Wales centre Nigel Davies was made by the WRU member clubs.

Davies had offered to stay on for an extra year in order to provide some stability during the coronavirus pandemic with chief executive Martyn Phillips leaving at the same time. That was rejected by the clubs.

The former Wales captain believes he paid the price for some of the changes he helped introduce during his time as chairman including reducing the board from 20 to 12.

"Coming off the board isn't an issue for me but the clubs and regions seemed to be happy before June, with outside people also saying the Welsh Rugby Union were way ahead of the other unions in terms of how they communicated and how they helped clubs," said Davies.

"Suddenly that changed during the election period, there was a lot of stuff out there criticising me and Martyn.

"A lot of it was because we went through quite extreme changes where 12 people lost their place on the board and some people who are still on the council had their revenge.

"I don't like to say that but I also can't hide from the truth."

Davies and Phillips had appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Pivac has lost seven out of his first nine competitive matches in charge.

"It hasn't worked out as anyone expected which I'm sure everyone would agree on," said Davies.

"He's trying to play a different style. Warren warned from the start it's easy to say you want to play pretty rugby but to play the style he wants to play, you have to have quick ball and he hasn't been able to do that."

Davies also admits losing defence coach Shaun Edwards to France was an issue. Edwards says he only agreed to join Fabien Galthie's backroom staff after being offered a four-year deal with only a two-year deal on offer in Wales.

Davies insists Pivac was in charge of employing his own backroom staff.

"Just as important was the fact we lost Shaun Edwards," said Davies.

"The way we work at the union if you employ someone like Wayne who is getting paid a fair wage.

"It's up to them to control their own team and clearly that broke down."