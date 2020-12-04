Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Catt joined Ireland's coaching staff after last year's Rugby World Cup

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Assistant coach Mike Catt has called on Ireland to put everything they have worked on over the past two months on show against Scotland on Saturday.

Ireland came in for criticism after limping past Georgia last week, with questions raised over the direction of the squad under a new management team led by Andy Farrell.

"The players that are running out tomorrow need to make sure that what we have done over the last seven or eight weeks, we put it into play now," said Catt.

"We have seen some new faces on the international scene... a little bit of injuries, chopping and changing, trying different combinations.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can really cement what we are about as a group and go out and play the way we want to play."

A win tomorrow would see Farrell's side end an uninspiring year on a high, while a dominant performance could alleviate some of the criticism around the side that has grown louder in the wake of the display against Georgia.

Catt, who joined Farrell's coaching team last year, says his players have discussed the importance of taking personal accountability in high-pressure situations.

"If you aren't in a clear-headed zone you're not going to make the right decisions," he said.

"Rugby union is all about decision making, whether it's defence, kicking, whatever it is, and you've got to be in a good headspace to do that.

"So if you're getting frustrated with other people around you, you need to make sure that you get yourself back out of that.

"It's very, very easy with people making mistakes or whatever to scream and shout about it.

"It's being controlled, being composed and moving on to the next thing."