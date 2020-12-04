Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabin Villiere was one of 11 debutants named in the France side that beat Italy last weekend

Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary

France team manager Raphael Ibanez has rejected claims their Autumn Nations Cup final against England will be a "farce" with Les Bleus fielding an inexperienced side at Twickenham.

Coach Fabien Galthie is without around 25 key players because of an agreement with the country's top league.

England's starting XV has 813 caps to France's 68.

"The players have been exemplary in their preparation and they all deserve their caps," Ibanez said.

"It must also be recognised that seen from abroad this final can be regarded as 'a farce'. We can understand them. Our two national selections are not on the same footing.

"We won our matches to reach the final. This is the result of the state of mind of the players and all the efforts so far.

"They are a talented team that we believe in and who will perhaps move mountains this Sunday. We are not going to let it go."

An agreement between the French federation and the Top14 league meant players could only play three Tests during the autumn window.

As a result Galthie has named an inexperienced side, with full-back Brice Dulin the most capped player on 30.

After naming 11 debutants in the squad that beat Italy last weekend, Galthie has now also been deprived of scrum-half Baptiste Serin and wing Teddy Thomas as both players have reached their three-match limit.

Baptiste Couilloud will captain the side from 9 on his first international start, while Alivereti Raka starts in place of Thomas.

Uncapped number eight Selevasio Tolofua also starts on Sunday, with five others in the XV on one cap.

A full-strength France side was the last team to beat England at the beginning of the 2020 Six Nations, but Les Bleus eventually finished second to Eddie Jones' team on points difference.

"When we started together, we wanted France to be back among the world's top nations and we wanted to be title contenders," added Galthie.

"These inexperienced players needed to learn quickly and they have been learning quickly."

Line-ups

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Malins, Marchant.

France: Dulin; Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Couilloud; Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tofofua.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Atonio, Ducat, Macalou, Bezy, Carbonel, Barassi.