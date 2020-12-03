Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs Women v Saracens Women has been rearranged for 30 January

Saturday's game between Exeter Chiefs Women and Saracens Women has been postponed after a positive coronavirus test in the London club's squad.

The Rugby Football Union made the decision to postpone the fixture, along with Saracens' clash with Harlequins at The Stoop next week.

Ten other Saracens players are now self-isolating as close contacts.

Harlequins v Saracens has been rescheduled for January 2 and Exeter Chiefs v Saracens on January 30.

"Given the positive test result along with other players isolating as well as out injured or returning from injury, the club do not feel confident they can field a side this weekend or next," said RFU Head of Women's performance, Nicky Ponsford.

"All Covid-19 protocols were followed by Saracens and the club alerted us to this at the earliest opportunity. We have been in dialogue with them throughout as well as with Exeter and Harlequins."