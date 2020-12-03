Autumn Nations Cup: Fifth-place play-off - Wales v Italy Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; watch on S4C and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

The musical version of "Jersey Boys" may be on hold at the moment - but Wales are hoping their rugby adaptation of the title will be a hit on the international stage.

The original tells the story of Frankie Valli's group who had a string of hits in the 60s and 70s and were the first band to notch up three consecutive American number one singles.

Now Wales can lay claim to the title with Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy and Will Rowlands starting against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup play-off.

All three wore Jersey red in the English second tier before earning their national red jerseys.

While the original Valli's boys sang about December 1963, the Welsh trio will hope December 2020 is a memorable month in launching them towards the next World Cup.

So how does an English Championship side play a part in developing international players for Wales?

For former Wales under-16 halfbacks Sheedy and Hardy, the spell on the island proved crucial in developing their partnership at senior level.

"We became good mates and did four months out in Jersey together, we ended up starting 14 games together. He's one of my close mates so it's special. We both know each other really well off the pitch and understand each other on it so it's a good opportunity," said Sheedy, who went to Jersey on loan from Bristol.

"It's like a small bubble. It's a very small island, everyone knows everyone, and I knew that before I went out there. Kieran became my best mate out there. He helped me a lot and we got to know each other very well.

"He's a very good scrum-half in terms of his skillset - one of the best I've played with. His knowledge of the game is outstanding so to play outside him is pretty easy."

For Hardy, the move to Jersey was a two-year spell after he found his path to the Scarlets' scrum-half shirt blocked by rivals including current team-mate Gareth Davies.

"There's a few that have come through Jersey that have gone on to international rugby over the last few years," Hardy told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've had loads of messages from Jersey in the last couple of weeks and everyone's supportive over there - so hopefully when we can, we'll go over and catch up with everyone.

"It's nice to have that relationship with Callum, it worked quite well against Georgia, we're both quite young and it's another good opportunity for us to show we're capable of playing at this level."

Kieran Hardy: Scarlets scrum-half eyes 2023 World Cup with Wales

Hardy, who faces fellow Welshman Stephen Varney making his first start for Italy, can even afford to dream of the 2023 World Cup - with the draw coming up on 14 December.

"That would be the main aim to represent your country in a World Cup, but at the moment it's just about making sure my performance puts me in a good place to carry on."

When it comes to action in Jersey, many Welsh rugby fans may think first of the TV detective Bergerac, with actor John Nettles troubleshooting on the island throughout the 1980s.

But lock Rowlands, 29, headed for Jersey Reds' Stade Santander International to lay down the law when he went there on loan from Wasps in the 2015-16 season.

"I had a three-month stint out there and it was very formative for me, it put me in good stead in my rugby career, I imagine it's done the same for (the others)," he explained to BBC Sport Wales.

"I was at Wasps at the time and hadn't played that much with a few experienced guys ahead of me in the pecking order.

"I played 12 games on the bounce and it was perfect for me to get the basics in order and come back a much better player for it.

"I enjoyed it because every other week you were on a three-day away trip to places round the UK, it was good fun as a young guy playing in different places and seeing different cities, it has a unique feel to it."

Will Rowlands: Wales aiming to Autumn Nations Cup on a high

While Rowlands may have travelled frequently from Jersey, his journeys in recent weeks have been limited to the team bus from their Vale of Glamorgan hotel to Parc y Scarlets, where Wales are playing behind closed doors.

"It does feel like a long time particularly as I've spent the entire campaign in the Vale hotel," he reflected.

"But you've got to enjoy these times as well because it's an environment to test yourself in,.

"So I like getting to know some of the other guys better and hopefully looking forward to being part of the next national squad."