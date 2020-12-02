Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Will Rowlands: Wales aiming to Autumn Nations Cup on a high

Wales lock Will Rowlands says he will "probably" be joining one of the four Welsh regions next summer.

Players with under 60 caps have to join a Welsh region at the end of their existing contract to remain eligible to play for the national team.

London-born Rowlands, who currently plays for Wasps, qualifies for Wales through his father who is from Gwent.

"Steps are moving forward so it looks like I'll probably be playing in Wales from next summer," said Rowlands.

"(Dragons) is definitely an option I'm interested in exploring."

Rowlands won his first cap off the bench against France in February and will win his fifth cap against Italy, partnering captain Alun Wyn Jones in the starting side, on Saturday.

He is also set to face some of his Wales colleagues in the first round of the European Champions Cup the following week, as Wasps travel to face Dragons at Rodney Parade.

"I'll be playing against some of these guys in seven days time, it'll be an enjoyable test," he said.