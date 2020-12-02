Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji's last game was in October 2019, against Wales at the Rugby World Cup

Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia v Fiji Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Venue: Murrayfield

Fiji have been given the go-ahead to make their first appearance in the Autumn Nations Cup when they face Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Fiji's matches with France, Italy and Scotland were cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

But after a spell of quarantine and a round of negative tests, Fiji are set to belatedly take to the field.

"What we have lived through is difficult," head coach Vern Cotter said.

"In this kind of situation people grow and become better individuals and they have time to think and reflect.

"I think we have been able to do that as individuals and also as a team."

Cotter has named an inexperienced forward pack, with flankers Johnny Dyer and Mesulame Kunavula, as well as lock Temo Mayanavanua, making their international debuts.

But the backline is fully loaded, with captain Semi Radradra lining up alongside fellow superstars Nemani Nadolo, Josua Tuisova and Levani Botia.

The two sides will compete for seventh place. Georgia finished bottom of Pool A after being beaten by England, Wales and Ireland, while Fiji's three aborted matches all resulted in automatic 28-0 defeats.

Fiji team to face Georgia

Fiji: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Radradra, Botia, Nadolo; Volavola, Lomani; Ravai, Matavesi, Doge, Ratuva, Mayanavanu, Dyer, Kunavula, Tuisue

Replacements: Ikanivere, Hetet, Tawake, Minimbi, Ratuniyarawa, Kuruvoli, Vularika, Nayacalevu