Worcester stand-off Duncan Weir has not played since kicking all Scotland's 15 points in the defeat by France on 22 November

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester have Scotland internationals Duncan Weir and Cornell du Preez back from international squad duty for the first game to be played in front of a crowd at Sixways since 6 March.

Injury-hit Warriors are without Matt Kvesic (neck) and Marco Mama (groin) as well as England centre Ollie Lawrence.

Bath will play in front of the balloted 2,0000-strong home crowd looking to recover from successive defeats.

Teenage forward Ethan Staddon could make club history if he comes on.

The former Dorset Under-16s captain, who can play both in the second row and back row, would become Bath's youngest Premiership player, at 18 years, five months and three days old.

With Charlie Ewels on England duty, Elliott Stooke and Semesa Rokoduguni return to the starting line-up.

Worcester: Nanai; Humphreys, Morris, Venter, David; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Palframan, Bresler, A Kitchener, Hill (capt), Dodd, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Carey, Merrick, Batley, Simpson, Searle, Beck.

Bath: de Glanville; Rokoduguni, Redpath, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Judge, McNally (capt), Stooke, Williams, Bayliss, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Schoeman, Thomas, Staddon, Reid, Chudley, Wright, Cokanasiga.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).